Bettws Health Clinic, a branch surgery of Bellevue Group Practice under the Aneurin Bevan University Health Board, was the site of an incident last week as windows had been left broken in an act of vandalism.

A spokesperson for the Aneurin Bevan University Health Board said they are "working with the police and landlord to review this incident."

A public consultation was held on Tuesday, May 28 at the community centre.

The spokesperson for the health board added: "Sadly, the vandalism is negatively affecting the important NHS care that the clinic offers to the community.”

Bellevue Group Practice issued an urgent notice, which said: "URGENT NOTICE: Bettws Health Centre will be closed on Thursday 23rd May due to health and safety issues with the building. We will be contacting patients with pre-booked appointments there on that date to discuss alternatives."

Councillors from the Bettws ward have been contacted for a statement on how this will affect their constituents going forward.

Gwent Police have also been contacted for a statement.

Address: Bettws Health Centre 500 Monnow Way, Bettws, South Wales NP20 7TD