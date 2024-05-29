South Wales Argus
Road closed following incident, with delays possible

B4293 Monmouth Road Lydart closed by emergency services

By Ruby Qaimkhani

  • A road has been closed in Monmouthshire after a crash
  • Emergency services are at the scene, with the road closed in both directions.
  • Diversions are in place which may cause traffic and delays

