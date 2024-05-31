Ashley Brown, 37, is accused of wounding and wounding with intent in Newport on April 11.

The complainant is Jamie Andrew Shorney.

Brown of no fixed abode, Newport is set to face trial on September 17 with the case expected to last three days.

He was represented by Sol Hartley and the prosecution by Jeffrey Jones.

The defendant was remanded in custody after he appeared before Judge Paul Hobson at Cardiff Crown Court.