ADAM VINE, 24, of Longfellow Court, Caldicot must pay £300 in a fine and a surcharge after he admitted driving with no insurance on Newport Road August 5, 2023.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

MONIKA MIKOVA, 43, of Kings Parade, Newport must pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

Her driving record was endorsed with six points.

NEWPORT CITY COUNCIL have to pay £1,490 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

DONNA MORGAN, 47, of Blestium Street, Monmouth was sentenced to a community order and made the subject of a two-year restraining order after she was found guilty of harassment following a trial.

She must complete a 20-day rehabilitation activity requirement and pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

SHANNON PANACCI, 24, of Birch Close, Undy, Monmouthshire must pay £146 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 59mph in a 50mph zone on the A4810 in Magor on October 31, 2023.

Her driving record was endorsed with three points.

NATHAN BALL, 32, of Gurnos Estate, Brynmawr must pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

HANNAH JONES, 34, of Birch Crescent, Cefn Hengoed, Caerphilly must pay £398 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 49mph in a 40mph zone on the A472 at Lower Race, Pontypool on October 31, 2023.

Her driving record was endorsed with three points.

NEIL RICHARD POLLARD HARRIS, 54, of Richmond Road, Six Bells, Abertillery must pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

MARK PRICE, 50, of Ystrad Deri, Dukestown, Tredegar must pay £190 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after he pleaded guilty to speeding at 41mph in a 30mph zone on the A48 SDR in Newport on August 20, 2023.

His driving record was endorsed with three points.

CHRISTOPHER LEE SCICLUNA, 37, of Webley Close, Caerleon, Newport must pay £211 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 57mph in a 50mph zone on the A467 between the Morrisons and Pye Corner roundabouts on October 25, 2023.

His driving record was endorsed with three points.

AURELIAN GABRIEL MORARU, 34, of Bedford Road, Newport was banned from driving for six months for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

He must pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

SAMUEL PEARCE, 32, of John Street, Cwmcarn, Caerphilly must pay £272 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 65mph in a 50mph zone on the A467 in Newport between the Morrisons and Pye Corner roundabouts on November 1, 2023.

His driving record was endorsed with three points.