The crash involved a car and a motorbike on the B4293 Monmouth Road, Lydart at around 8 pm on Wednesday, May 29.

Officers attended along with the ambulance and fire and rescue services which saw the road closed for nine hours.

The motorcyclist, a 20-year-old man from the Monmouth area, was pronounced dead at the scene by parademics.

The driver of the car, an 83-year-old woman was taken to hospital for treatment.

The force would now like to speak to anyone who was on Monmouth Road, Lydart around the time of the fatal crash.

A Spokesperson for Gwent Police said: "We received a report of a road traffic collision on the B4293 Monmouth Road, Lydart at around 7 pm on Wednesday, May 29.

"Officers attended, along with paramedics from Welsh Ambulance Service, and the collision involved a car and a motorbike.

"The motorcyclist, a 20-year-old man from Monmouth, was pronounced dead at the scene while the driver of the car, an 83-year-old woman, was taken to hospital for treatment.

"Enquires are ongoing and anyone with any information, including CCTV or dashcam footage, is asked to call 101 or DM us on social media quoting log reference 2400176227."

The road was re-opened by officers at 3.55 am, this morning Thursday, May 30.

A spokesperson for South Wales Fire and Rescue Service said: "At approximately 19:09 on Wednesday 29th May, SWFRS was called to a road traffic collision involving a car and a motorbike.

"Cutting gear, trauma kit and small hand tools were used. Stop message received at 19:49."