Dean Smart, 39, from Newport committed sexual assaults against a girl under the age of 13.

They occurred in the city between 2016 and 2020.

Judge Vanessa Francis warned Smart: “You are going to receive a prison sentence of some substantial length.”

She added that an extended jail term was being considered.

The defendant was remanded in custody after he appeared at Cardiff Crown Court.

He is due to be sentenced on July 5.

Smart, of no fixed abode, was represented by Stephen Ritter and the prosecution by Julia Cox.