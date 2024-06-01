A MAN is facing years in jail after he pleaded guilty to child rape offences.
Dean Smart, 39, from Newport committed sexual assaults against a girl under the age of 13.
They occurred in the city between 2016 and 2020.
Judge Vanessa Francis warned Smart: “You are going to receive a prison sentence of some substantial length.”
MORE NEWS: Fantasist jailed after claiming to be Afghan war hero to get lenient sentence
She added that an extended jail term was being considered.
The defendant was remanded in custody after he appeared at Cardiff Crown Court.
He is due to be sentenced on July 5.
Smart, of no fixed abode, was represented by Stephen Ritter and the prosecution by Julia Cox.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Comments are closed on this article