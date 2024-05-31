Tredegar Park Mini Golf was opened in June last year by Laura Skinner and her husband Stephen.

The couple has seen huge success with the new course popular with park visitors.

But now after eleven months in business, the couple are having to rebuild their business after it was destroyed in a fire started by vandals.

The couple posted the following statement on social media.

Vandals caused thousands of pounds worth of damage following fire that burned down the kiosk. Picture: Laura Skinner/Newsquest (Image: Laura Skinner/Newsquest)"We started our family business in June 2023. We were completely start-up and took a huge gamble on this business and we did have a great first year.

"The local community has been so welcoming and has loved the mini golf being back open.

"We were getting excited about what the future might hold for us and our business as we have so many ideas for the course, however since March 2024 we have had issues with a group who keep breaking into our kiosk that we serve from.

"They were causing hundreds of pounds worth of damage and every night."

The couple received consistent threats from a group of vandals who threatened to burn down the kiosk.

The kiosk had to be removed for safety, this is what is left. Picture: Newsquest (Image: newsquest)The statement continued: "They wrote a note and left it there saying that if we didn't leave it open for them to use at night then they would keep breaking it.

"They have now set fire to the inside and completely destroyed our business.

"We have taken the shed down for safety concerns and it looks really bare there now. These group of kids or whoever they are, are not going to win."

Mr and Mrs Skinner are now fundraising for a new container along with a security and alarm system.

The couple has thanked the support of the community and plans to re-open as soon as possible with the help of Newport City Council.

A spokesperson for Gwent Police said: "We received a report of a fire in Tredegar Park, Newport at around 11pm on Saturday 11 May.

"The fire is believed to have been deliberate and a shed has been damaged.

"Anyone with information is asked to call 101 or direct message us on social media quoting log reference 2400153903.

"Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111."

A spokesperson for South Wales Fire and Rescue Service said: "At approximately 22:41 on 11 May, SWFRS was called to an incident at a shed in Tredegar Park which was on fire.

"One hose reel jet and small hand tools were used to tackle the blaze, with the origin of the fire determined to be in the roof and the doorway..

"STOP message received at 23:06."

Newport City Council were contacted for further comment.