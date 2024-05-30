The Northern Ireland rock band - which comprises of Gary Lightbody, Nathan Connolly and Johnny McDaid - announced their eagerly awaited return on Thursday (May 30) revealing they would be releasing a brand new album titled The Forest Is The Path on September 13.

The new album will be Snow Patrol's first in more than six years following the release if Wildness in 2018.

Lightbody explained the new album was about reflection, introspection and interrogation, with one of the key building blocks being the idea of love from a distance of time.

The band dropped the first single from the album - The Beginning on Thursday while also announcing they would be going on a UK and Ireland Arena tour in February 2025.

Snow Patrol 2025 tour dates

Snow Patrol will perform eight shows as part of their 2025 UK and Ireland tour:

London O2 - February 15

Resorts World Arena, Birmingham - February 16

Utilita Arena, Cardiff - February 18

Hull Connexin Live, Hull - February 19

OVO Hydro, Glasgow - February 21

Co-op Live Arena, Manchester - February 22

3Arena, Dublin - February 25

SSE Arena, Belfast - February 27

How to get tickets to see Snow Patrol in Cardiff

Fans who pre-order The Forest Is The Path album from Snow Patrol’s store, via their website, will get access to tour pre-sale tickets.

You must pre-order the album by 5pm on Tuesday, June 4 to receive an exclusive pre-sale ticket code.

The ticket code will be sent by 8pm on June 4.

Pre-sale tickets will be available from 10am on Wednesday, June 5.

General sale tickets will then be available to purchase from 10am on Friday, June 7.

You will be able to purchase tickets via the Snow Patrol or Ticketmaster websites.

RECOMMENDED READING:

Tracklist from Snow Patrol's new album

Snow Patrol's new album The Forest Is The Path consists of 12 tracks:

All The Beginning Everything’s Here And Nothing’s Lost Your Heart Home This Is The Sound Of Your Voice Hold Me In The Fire Years That Fall Never Really Tire These Lies What If Nothing Breaks? Talking About Hope The Forest Is The Path

You can pre-order Snow Patrol's new album The Forest Is The Path via their website now.