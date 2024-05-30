An extensive search was launched yesterday, Wednesday, to find a Cheshire dad and his teenage son, with both reported missing in the Scottish Highlands.

Police Scotland asked for help to trace 49-year-old Tom Parry and his 12-year-old son Richie, who went missing after going hillwalking.

The pair were due to return to their home in Cheshire yesterday after visiting Glen Nevis and Glencoe.

Their car was found in the Three Sisters car park in Glencoe where they stopped yesterday, Tuesday, to go hillwalking.

Sadly however, in an update this morning, Thursday, Police Scotland said two bodies had been found during a search in Glencoe yesterday evening.

A force spokesperson said: "They are yet to be formally identified.

“However, the family of father and son Tom Parry, 49, and Richie Parry, 12, from Cheshire, who had been reported missing in the area, have been made aware.”

Police said enquiries are ongoing, but that there are ‘no apparent suspicious circumstances’.

A report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal in due course.

Inspector Craig Johnstone, of Police Scotland, said: "Our thoughts are with all those involved. I would like to thank all emergency services and mountain rescue volunteers."

In an appeal yesterday, Inspector Johnstone said: “Tom and Richie have not returned home as planned.

“Extensive searches and enquiries are ongoing in the Glencoe area to locate them as soon as possible.

“I urge anyone who believes they may have seen or spoken to them to get in touch urgently.”