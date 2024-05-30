Well, here's your chance to prove it. A fun-packed day of team events culminating in an obstacle course and boat race is being jointly organised by Fuelled by Cake and Llandrindod Community Events this weekend.

Llandrindod Wells Lake Park is the venue on Sunday, June 2, as the two groups join forces to bring you ‘The Big Battle’.

The Big Battle will be made up of 8 challenges for you and your team to take on at timed intervals throughout the day.

Some challenges will be for the whole team to take part in, others will be for you to nominate a member or members.

ALSO READ:

From making and flying a paper aeroplane to traversing an assault course, and everything in between, there will be something for everyone in your whole team.

Your team will receive points at each of the challenge stations, based on how well you do. Your points will build up throughout the day on the overall scoreboard, culminating in a final showdown boat race to finish.

The challenge is open to everybody, whether you have 2 or 6 members in your team. Whether you're a family, a team of friends, work mates, a social group or club – organisers want to see you all do battle out on the playing field.

At just £5 per team (+booking fee), it's a value-for-money day out that everyone can enjoy.

Llandrindod Wells lake will stage the boat race finale. Picture by Francis Sarz.

Arrive at Lakeside Boathouse at 10am on the day to check your team in and collect your personal team timetable. This will tell you where you need to be and what time events take place throughout the day.

The event will finish up at around 4pm by crowning the victors.

The theme for all teams is 'Heroes' and it's for you to choose your team name, your team's take on the theme and your fancy dress outfits to match, and organisers will choose the best dressed team of heroes on the day for a special prize. All you need is you and your team of up to 6 heroes.

Every big battle needs a mighty big lunch to fuel up. June 1-2 is the annual community celebration of 'The Big Lunch', where neighbours, friends, groups, teammates and everyone get together to share food, fun and friendship across the whole of the UK.

In the middle of the day, the ‘Big Battle’ will be breaking to have a ‘Big Lunch’ together on the Lake common. So, bring yourself a picnic or packed lunch to enjoy. Food will also be available to purchase.

For more information and to book your place, visit t.ly/6ZY98 or see more at Fuelled by Cake’s Facebook page.