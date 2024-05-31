The footpath on Usk Way opposite the University of South Wales Usk campus and on the side of Drago Lounge and Nandos, has been closed for a few months. But when is it set to reopen?

According to the Newport City Council website, construction works on Newport Centre site have been ongoing since April 29, 2024.

Usk Way in Newport, heading towards the bus station (Image: Google Maps)

This led to a footway closure and temporary lane closure between 9.30am to 3.30pm, with the road signs given below.

Road signs signalling footway closure and temporary lane closure between 9.30am to 3.30pm. (Image: Newport City Council)

The works are expected to continue until Friday, July 26, 2024, with the footpath projected to reopen after this.