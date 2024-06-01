A couple are taking their love of dogs one step further by opening their second pet grooming business in Monmouth.
James Ralph and his partner Daniel Price opened the first Shampooch in Monmouth in the Singleton Court business park in 2014.
Their first business venture has gone "from strength to strength, the couple decided to open a second groomers in Bridge Street in Usk.
Mr Ralph told the South Wales Argus of his excitement to open his second shop.
"We have been open in Monmouth for ten years just as a dog groomer, and now we are opening in Usk.
"We will be opening as a pet shop and dog groomers there, doing teeth cleaning and puppy training from Monmouth.
"We are all about helping owners look after their dog better."
The business will focus on dog grooming and will sell a range of treats, toys, Pet care products and accessories for dogs.
Mr Ralph opened his second business in Usk due to it being closer for some customers.
He added: "Our business has gone from strength to strength and it has been fantastic.
"We're looking forward to meeting all the other new customers and helping more of them look after their dogs for a reasonable price.
"Most people are going out of town to get service for their dogs, as there are no other dog groomers in the area.
"So we opened the second one in Usk to cover more people so that it will be closer to home and easier for them."
Shampooch will open on Bridge Street in Usk, next month on Saturday, June 15.
To celebrate their opening they are offering free dog toys to customers who spend over 20 pounds.
"If any of our customers spend over 20 pounds we will be giving out free dog toys."
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here