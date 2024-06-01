James Ralph and his partner Daniel Price opened the first Shampooch in Monmouth in the Singleton Court business park in 2014.

Their first business venture has gone "from strength to strength, the couple decided to open a second groomers in Bridge Street in Usk.

Mr Ralph told the South Wales Argus of his excitement to open his second shop.

"We have been open in Monmouth for ten years just as a dog groomer, and now we are opening in Usk.

The second dog grooming business will open in Usk on June 14. Picture: James Ralph (Image: James Ralph)"We will be opening as a pet shop and dog groomers there, doing teeth cleaning and puppy training from Monmouth.

"We are all about helping owners look after their dog better."

The business will focus on dog grooming and will sell a range of treats, toys, Pet care products and accessories for dogs.

Mr Ralph opened his second business in Usk due to it being closer for some customers.

He added: "Our business has gone from strength to strength and it has been fantastic.

one of their cute dog customers gets a pamper. Picture: James Ralph (Image: James Ralph)"We're looking forward to meeting all the other new customers and helping more of them look after their dogs for a reasonable price.

"Most people are going out of town to get service for their dogs, as there are no other dog groomers in the area.

"So we opened the second one in Usk to cover more people so that it will be closer to home and easier for them."

Shampooch will open on Bridge Street in Usk, next month on Saturday, June 15.

The couple specialise in dog grooming. Picture: James Ralph (Image: James Ralph)To celebrate their opening they are offering free dog toys to customers who spend over 20 pounds.

"If any of our customers spend over 20 pounds we will be giving out free dog toys."