A property located in an Area of National Beauty boasting nine acres of land and its own paddocks is still on the market, known as 'Woodwards Farm'.

The farm house, located in Langstone and built in 2018, is spread out over two floors and blends modern design with a nod to traditional features.

The detached property is on an elevated position, offering visitors and future homeowners panoramic vistas over rolling countryside with the Celtic Manor Resort golf course in the foreground.

Inside the main residence is a spacious entrance hall, cloakroom, sitting room, family room, study/gym, kitchen/dining room, utility and ground floor shower room.

On the first floor lies a master bedroom suite and an additional four en-suite bedrooms.

Woodwards Farm house also benefits from a detached, luxury barn conversion.

The barn conversion has two outdoor seating areas, a hot tub and its own multi-vehicle parking space. Inside, the property has oil-fired central heating with underfloor heating to the ground floor and is double glazed throughout.

The extremely spacious accommodation is set over two floors with the main access via a fully double-glazed door enjoying the panoramic views, allowing access into a kitchen/dining area, sitting room and three further en-suite bedrooms

One of the biggest selling points of the house are the grazing paddocks, three stables, kennels and tack room, making it the perfect option for someone who loves animals and may make use of the buildings.

There is also a fish pond, pig pen and chicken coop on site as well.

A small paddock is currently home to two shepherd huts and hot tubs, which could be used in their current state for weekend breaks, if you so desire.

The house also includes "green credentials" with heating supplied by a ground source heat pump and solar panels.

Deemed a "spectacular family home" by agents Fine and Country Cardiff, the property is on the market for £1.8 million.

The detached house has been on the market for more than six months, last reduced on October 13, 2023.

To view the property or find out more details, visit here or call the agent on 029 2167 7210.