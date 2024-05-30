Gwent Police have launched an appeal to ask witnesses to a fatal crash to come forward, following the death of a 20-year-old motorcyclist on the B4293 Monmouth Road at Lydart.

The force said the crash took place "at around 7pm" on Wednesday, May 29 between Monmouth and Trellech.

The incident took place here, where traffic queued at the time. (Image: Google Maps)

They added that the crash "involved a black Fiat Panda car and a red Yamaha motorcycle". The motorcyclist from Monmouth was pronounced dead at the scene.

Gwent Police added that "his next of kin have been informed and are receiving support from specialist officers."

Officers from the police force attended the crash, along with personnel from the Welsh Ambulance Service.

The driver of the black Fiat Panda, an 83-year-old woman, and the passenger, a 79-year-old woman, were taken to hospital for treatment.

The force said "their injuries are not believed to be life-threatening or life-changing."

The road was closed around 7pm on Wednesday, and was re-opened by officers at 3.55am on Thursday.

Police are investigating the incident and asking for anyone who may have witnessed the crash or was travelling along the B4293 between Monmouth and Trellech between 6.45pm and 7pm, to contact them.

Anyone with dashcam or CCTV footage, can contact Gwent Police via 101 or send a direct message to them on Facebook or X, quoting log reference 2400176227.