Cwmbran Community Council confirmed it will be held at Cwmbran Boating Lake on Saturday, June 8.

Visitors can engage in various free children's activities, enjoy live entertainment and an All Creatures Great & Small dog show.

There will be arts and crafts, dinosaur shows, a skateboard academy, inflatables and face painting. There will also be sports activities from Torfaen Sports Development.

Businesses from Torfaen & Gwent Small Business Markets will host artisan food and craft stalls.

The event, which starts at midday, is a key community occasion, boasting support from The Cwmbran Trust, Sidoli's, and the Cwmbran Boat House Café. Neighbouring Croesyceiliog & Llanyrafon Community Council also backs the event.

Those wanting to help the council at the event can get in touch via email at CwmbranCC@cwmbran.gov.uk.

More details are available on the council website and Facebook.