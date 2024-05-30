Colin Luce, 34, received a prison sentence for burglary at Cardiff Crown Court in July 2023.

Gwent Police have said that Luce, from Cwmbran, has "breached his licence conditions and has now been recalled to prison."

Colin Luce, 34, has been recalled to prison. (Image: Gwent Police)

Those who have more details on Colin Luce's whereabouts are asked to come forward by calling 101, quoting log reference 2400167048.

The public can message Gwent Police directly, via their social media channels on Facebook or X (formerly Twitter).

Those wishing to make an anonymous call can contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.