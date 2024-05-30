POLICE have launched an appeal to ask those with more information to come forward, to locate the whereabouts of a 34-year-old man from Cwmbran.
Colin Luce, 34, received a prison sentence for burglary at Cardiff Crown Court in July 2023.
Gwent Police have said that Luce, from Cwmbran, has "breached his licence conditions and has now been recalled to prison."
Those who have more details on Colin Luce's whereabouts are asked to come forward by calling 101, quoting log reference 2400167048.
The public can message Gwent Police directly, via their social media channels on Facebook or X (formerly Twitter).
Those wishing to make an anonymous call can contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here