Sophie Bates, 17, from Stafford, was sitting on the backseat of a Ford Ka when the collision happened on Cannock Road on Saturday, May 25.

Paramedics from West Midlands Ambulance Service took Sophie to hospital in a critical condition.

Sadly, despite the best efforts of medical staff, Sophie died in hospital on Tuesday (28 May).

Police said they are doing as much as they can to support her family at this tragic and difficult time.

In a moving tribute, Sophie’s family said: “Our Princess Sophie, the best big sister, granddaughter, niece, cousin and friend to many, was so strong on the outside but truly so kind hearted and thoughtful inside. Full of fun and beyond witty.

“We were so proud of the young adult Sophie was becoming, with the life plans she was putting in place. Excelling in college and her work placement, full of drive and ambition to have her own business. Sophie loved her friends and was enjoying embracing her teenage life and having the best time.

“Our darling girl Sophie, will be sorely missed and loved eternally. Forever in our hearts, 17…always.”

Police have asked that their privacy is respected at this time.

Two teenage boys, Dafydd Hûw Craven-Jones, 18, of Tanyfron, Wrexham, and Morgan Jones, 17, of Coedpoeth, Wrexham, also tragically died in the collision.

Their families have issued separate tributes to their loved ones.

The 17-year-old girl, who was taken to hospital after suffering injuries in the collision, has since been discharged, police have confirmed.

A Staffordshire Police spokesperson said: "We’d like to thank everyone who has been helping us investigate the circumstances of the collision and to those who have left heartfelt messages to the families who’ve been affected by what happened.

"Officers are still keen to speak to people who saw the collision or those with any information about the car leading up to what happened. We were called just before midnight and arrived a short time later.

"Get in touch with us by emailing ciu@staffordshire.pnn.police.uk, calling 101 quoting incident number 813 of 25 May, or by messaging us using Live Chat on our website."