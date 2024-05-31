A Mid and West Wales Fire Service crew from Llanfair Caereinion were called out to were called out to an incident on Monday, May 27, one member of the crew discovered the vehicle was his own car.

Roger Andrew, crew manager at Llanfair Caereinion fire station, had reported that his car had been stolen from Llanfair at approximately 10.30pm, only to later find he had been "called out with the fire service to my own car", as he wrote on social media.

A day later the car, a 2007 Ford Fiesta ST500, had been “completely destroyed” after being set on fire in Cefin Coch.

The car was found on a crossroads near the town’s public phone box at 12.41am.

A spokesperson for Mid and West Wales Fire Service said: “At 12.41am on Monday, May 27, a Mid and West Wales Fire and Rescue Service crew from Llanfair Caereinion Fire Station was called to an incident in Cefn Coch, Welshpool.

“Crew members responded to one private motor vehicle that was well alight on their arrival.

“The crew utilised one hose reel jet and one thermal imaging camera to extinguish the fire, the vehicle was completely destroyed by fire.

“Dyfed-Powys Police were requested to attend as the vehicle was suspected to be stolen which was reported earlier.

“The crew left the scene at 1.50am.”