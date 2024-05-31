At long last, Holly Smale's best-selling young adult novel series Geek Girl has arrived on Netflix.
The series stars House of the Dragon's Emily Carey as the “geek” Harriet Manners but little does she know her entire life is about to change when she is scouted to become a model.
The Netflix synopsis reads: “Harriet Manners’ life is turned upside down when she’s thrust into the world of fashion.
“Tightly wound agents, off-beat designers, impossibly high heels, a cute supermodel with a great smile, Harriet has no idea what she’s in for.”
Full cast list for Geek Girl on Netflix
- Emily Carey as Harriet Manners
- Emmanuel Imani (The Wheel of Time) as Wilbur Evans
- Sarah Parish (Bancroft) as Jude Paignton
- Liam Woodrum as Nick Park
- Tim Downie (Doctors) as Richard Manners
- Zac Looker (A Kind of Spark) as Toby Pilgrim
- Jemima Rooper (As If) as Annabel Manners
- Sandra Yi Sencindiver (Foundation) as Yuji Lee
- Daisy Jelley (How to Date Billy Walsh) as Poppy Hepple-Cartwright
- Rochelle Harrington as Natalie Grey
Is Geek Girl Based on a true story?
Events in the book are “loosely based” on author Holly’s real-life experience of “falling into modeling as a geeky teen”, explains BookTrust “which makes Harriet’s struggle to accept herself in the face of bullies all the more touching."
It adds: “Not only this, but the writing is genuinely funny and the facts littered throughout will appeal to all the real life geek girls out there looking for a lead character to identify with.”
How to watch trailer for Geek Girl on Netflix
Where can I watch the Geek Girl TV series?
Geek Girls drops on Netflix in the UK on Thursday, May 30.
There will be 10 episodes to watch in total (around 30 minutes each) which is good news for those who like to binge series on the streaming platform.
