The series stars House of the Dragon's Emily Carey as the “geek” Harriet Manners but little does she know her entire life is about to change when she is scouted to become a model.

The Netflix synopsis reads: “Harriet Manners’ life is turned upside down when she’s thrust into the world of fashion.

“Tightly wound agents, off-beat designers, impossibly high heels, a cute supermodel with a great smile, Harriet has no idea what she’s in for.”

It’s official! GEEK GIRL drops on @netflix on the 30th of May! ❤️ pic.twitter.com/5kyoEweo2q — Holly Smale 🦕 (@HolSmale) April 23, 2024

Full cast list for Geek Girl on Netflix

Emily Carey as Harriet Manners

Emmanuel Imani (The Wheel of Time) as Wilbur Evans

Sarah Parish (Bancroft) as Jude Paignton

Liam Woodrum as Nick Park

Tim Downie (Doctors) as Richard Manners

Zac Looker (A Kind of Spark) as Toby Pilgrim

Jemima Rooper (As If) as Annabel Manners

Sandra Yi Sencindiver (Foundation) as Yuji Lee

Daisy Jelley (How to Date Billy Walsh) as Poppy Hepple-Cartwright

Rochelle Harrington as Natalie Grey

Is Geek Girl Based on a true story?





Events in the book are “loosely based” on author Holly’s real-life experience of “falling into modeling as a geeky teen”, explains BookTrust “which makes Harriet’s struggle to accept herself in the face of bullies all the more touching."

It adds: “Not only this, but the writing is genuinely funny and the facts littered throughout will appeal to all the real life geek girls out there looking for a lead character to identify with.”

How to watch trailer for Geek Girl on Netflix

Where can I watch the Geek Girl TV series?





Geek Girls drops on Netflix in the UK on Thursday, May 30.

There will be 10 episodes to watch in total (around 30 minutes each) which is good news for those who like to binge series on the streaming platform.