Six people involved in three-car crash in Ebbw Vale

Live

A4046 Aberbeeg Roundabout road closed Ebbw Vale crash

Emergency
Traffic
Brynmawr
By Ruby Qaimkhani

  • A road has been closed following a crash in Ebbw Vale.
  • Emergency services confirmed six people were involved in a three-car crash.
  • Diversions are in place which may cause queues of traffic.

