A VIDEO has emerged of a scorched car still smouldering after a fire in Newport.
The video, taken by Chris Sheehy, shows a car still smouldering on Bulmore Road, in Caerleon around 4.26pm on Thursday, May 30.
In the video, the car still appears to be smoking from the front passenger's side where the glove compartment normally is.
All glass from the windows and windshields appears to have shattered.
Viewers can see that the vehicle is covered in soot and ash, with the metal shells of the seats remaining.
Watch the video below.
The South Wales Fire and Rescue Service has been contacted for a statement.
