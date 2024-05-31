The video, taken by Chris Sheehy, shows a car still smouldering on Bulmore Road, in Caerleon around 4.26pm on Thursday, May 30.

In the video, the car still appears to be smoking from the front passenger's side where the glove compartment normally is.

According to a local source, the car was found on Bulmore Road in Caerleon (Image: Google Maps)

All glass from the windows and windshields appears to have shattered.

Viewers can see that the vehicle is covered in soot and ash, with the metal shells of the seats remaining.

The car was found still smouldering, with soot and ash covering the vehicle (Image: Chris Sheehy)

Watch the video below.

The South Wales Fire and Rescue Service has been contacted for a statement.