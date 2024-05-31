Earlier this month, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak confirmed that the next UK general election would take place on July 4.

The deadline to register to vote ahead of the election is June 18, and the public has been warned that missing that deadline could result in an £80 fine.

Legal expert Adam Pope, from Spencer Churchill Claims Advice, explained: "The upcoming general election highlights the importance of knowing how to vote and meeting the necessary deadlines.

“Statistics show that up to 8 million people in the UK might not be correctly registered at their current address, which may exclude them from participating.

"While casting a vote is voluntary, failing to register without a valid reason can result in a fine of £80.

“Voters have multiple ways to cast their ballots, including in person, by post, or through a proxy. It's essential to follow the application deadlines, as registration must be done 12 working days before polling day.”

Official guidance from the Government says: “You must register to vote if you’re asked to do so and you meet the conditions for registering, for example you’re 16 or over and you’re British or a national of an EU or Commonwealth country.

“If you’re asked to register and do not, you could be fined.

“You will not be fined if you have a valid reason for not registering, for example a long stay in hospital, or you have severe learning difficulties.”

How do I register to vote in the General Election?





If you are unsure whether you are registered to vote or not, you can check by contacting your local Electoral Registration Office.

You can go to this Government website and enter your postcode to find your nearest one.

Where do I go to vote for the General Election?





If you are registered, you should receive a polling card through the post informing you of the location of your nearest ballot box.

You can only vote at the polling station location on your card.

However, if you are unsure then you can go to the website here to find your nearest polling station.

You do not need to bring your polling card with you in order to vote as it is not recognised as proof of registration.

Do I need ID to vote in the General Election?





Voters across the UK will be required to show ID to vote in General Elections.

You can use any of the following accepted forms of photo ID when voting at a polling station.

International travel

Passport issued by the UK, any of the Channel Islands, the Isle of Man, a British Overseas Territory, an EEA state or a Commonwealth country

Driving and Parking

Driving licence issued by the UK, any of the Channel Islands, the Isle of Man, or an EEA state (this includes a provisional driving licence)

A Blue Badge

Local travel

Older Person’s Bus Pass

Disabled Person’s Bus Pass

Oyster 60+ Card

Freedom Pass

Scottish National Entitlement Card

60 and Over Welsh Concessionary Travel Card

Disabled Person’s Welsh Concessionary Travel Card

Proof of age

Identity card bearing the Proof of Age Standards Scheme hologram (a PASS card)

Other government issued documents

Biometric immigration document

Ministry of Defence Form 90 (Defence Identity Card)

National identity card issued by an EEA state

Electoral Identity Card issued in Northern Ireland

Voter Authority Certificate

Anonymous Elector's Document

You will only need to show one form of photo ID. It needs to be the original version and not a photocopy.

You can still use your photo ID if it's out of date, as long as it looks like you.

The name on your ID should be the same name you used to register to vote.