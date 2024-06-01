As of June 14, 2024, those travelling through Bristol Airport will experience a much smoother journey, following the airport's £11.5 million investment in state-of-the-art security scanners.

With these upgrades, customers will no longer need to remove mobile phones, laptops or liquids from their hand luggage during security checks.

Passengers will also no longer be required to restrict their toiletries and other liquids to 100ml bottles.

However, as a result of pending regulatory approval that is out of the airport’s hands, the maximum volume for liquids allowed to be carried will be 330ml.

But, any metallic water bottle contents will need disposal before security checks.

Passengers also need to ensure that all pocket items are placed inside their bags before screening.

Graeme Gamble, chief operating officer at Bristol Airport, expressed his delight over these changes, stating that they would significantly reduce customer inconveniences.

He said: "The new equipment will reduce customer stress and inconvenience as the need for 100ml liquids to be placed in clear, plastic bags and removed from hand baggage will no longer be required."

Moreover, the improved screening process would be more customer-friendly and efficient.

Mr Gamble noted that the roll-out of the new processes had to be phased due to the complexities involved with introducing such large-scale changes in a constant operation.

However, he emphasised that, until June 14, 2024, passengers must still follow the existing hand luggage restrictions.

Travellers using Bristol's Fast Track security will have their booking unaffected.

From June 14 until the end of July, Fast Track security channels are being upgraded and the service will be run through a dedicated lane in the central search area.

Even though the UK has brought these new rules into effect, Mr Gamble warned travellers to verify the individual security regulations at their destination airports.

The policies may vary from the new UK rules.

He also spoke about the airport's investment of more than £400m in customer enhancements within the next five years, which will include a new public transport interchange, additional multi-storey car park, new retail and catering areas and other improvements.

For more details and up-to-date information on Bristol Airport's new procedures, visit the Bristol Airport website.