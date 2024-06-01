The Riverfront's scratch performance night, CULTIVATE, delivers an opportunity for audiences to preview new performances.

It's an environment where new ideas can be presented and critiqued in a low-pressure and intimate setting.

The forthcoming lineup includes four performers who will showcase their latest creations on June 6 at 7pm.

Among the performers is Dorka Zaqtonyi, the creative mind behind 'Look At Me Twice'. The performance delves into intricacies of cultural identity and the power of language.

It uses dance and spoken word to illustrate the complexities of expression and self-identification.

The program also includes Liam Wallace, who uses storytelling and music in '4 Walls, A Roof and A Table'. The objective is to stimulate thoughtful conversation about the concept of home.

He blends aspects of Welsh culture, the black British experience, and the universal appeal of food and companionship to encapsulate the essence of belonging.

The trio Stammermouth, composed of Nerida Bradley, Duncan Hallis and Nye Russell-Thompson, are also listed to perform.

Their piece, 'DYING, PROBABLY', is dedicated to the exploration of health anxiety and mental health.

They shed light on what it means to be sick, not trusting your own body and why people are scared of death.

Tom Wood, a 23-year-old Cardiff-based artist, presents 'Suicide: The Ones Left Behind'. This piece examines the grieving process following the loss of a person to suicide.

Mr Wood uses multimedia performance to provoke dialogue on the multifaceted nature of loss, aiming to provide a space for contemplation and conversation.

Tickets for summer CULTIVATE are priced at £3 and can be purchased at Ticket Solve.

Audience members are encouraged to provide feedback that will facilitate the artists' development.