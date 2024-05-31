Gwent Police officers investigating the death of Lee Crewe have identified two locations in Newport as further sites of interest to their enquiries and are appealing for information from the public.

They want to hear from those who were in Merriott Place, particularly anyone at the multi-use games area, and the car park on Chepstow Road, between 5pm and 6.30pm on Tuesday 14 May.

A 21-year-old man from Newport was previously arrested and charged with murder; he was remanded into custody and appeared at Newport Crown Court on Wednesday 22 May.

The family of Lee Crewe, 36, who was found unresponsive in Chepstow Road on Tuesday 14 May, has previously paid tribute to him, describing him as ‘lovely, inside and out'.

Detective Chief Inspector Virginia Davies, the senior investigating officer, said: “Our thoughts remain with Lee’s family and friends; and our specialist team is continuing provide support at this difficult time.

“I’d like to thank the public for their support with our investigation so far as we’ve received many pieces of information to assist our enquiries.

“That help is greatly appreciated in allowing us to find out what happened in Chepstow Road, which tragically resulted in Lee’s death.

“We're now asking anyone who was in Merriott Place, especially those who were around the multi-use games area, and the car park in Chepstow Road, Newport, between 5pm and 6.30pm on Tuesday 14 May, or anyone who has CCTV or dashcam of this area, to contact us.

“If you have any information, even if you think it is minor, that could assist our investigation, please call 101 or direct message us on social media quoting 2400157385.”

Police are not looking for anyone else in connection with Lee’s death and believe this to be an isolated incident.

You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously by calling 0800 555 111 with any details.

Officers have also created an entry on the major incident police portal (MIPP) for the investigation - https://mipp.police.uk/operation/6119R02-PO1 - which the public can use to pass on information to officers.