Here are more babies recently born in Gwent.
Every Monday on our New Arrivals page we give them a big welcome to the world.
If you’ve recently had a baby and would like to share your news with us go to www.southwalesargus.co.uk/new-baby/ and fill in our easy-to-use Q&A.
Lawson Max Joynes was born on May 2, 2024, at the Grange University Hospital, near Cwmbran, weighing 8lb 3oz. His parents are Rachael Joynes and Jason May, of Cefn Hengoed, and his siblings are Ethain, 18, Kanye, 16, Jaiden, 15, and Levi and Jayden, 14. Lawson was a surprise baby. Rachael found out she was pregnant at five-and-a-half months, just before Christmas.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here