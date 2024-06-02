Every Monday on our New Arrivals page we give them a big welcome to the world.

Lawson Max Joynes was born on May 2, 2024, at the Grange University Hospital, near Cwmbran, weighing 8lb 3oz. His parents are Rachael Joynes and Jason May, of Cefn Hengoed, and his siblings are Ethain, 18, Kanye, 16, Jaiden, 15, and Levi and Jayden, 14. Lawson was a surprise baby. Rachael found out she was pregnant at five-and-a-half months, just before Christmas.