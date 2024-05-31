South Wales Police are offering a £1000 reward for information about several incidents which saw three speed cameras cut down in the Swansea area.
Police are currently investigating several incidents which saw three speed cameras cut down in Treboeth, Clydach and Pontardawe.
It comes after video footage emerged earlier this month showing two hooded individuals using an angle grinder to cut down a speed camera outside the Kings Head pub on Llangyfelach Road in Treboeth, Swansea.
The video (which can be seen below) shows the two people cutting through the speed camera pole before it eventually falls to the ground.
South Wales Police are now calling for witnesses to the incident to come forward with any information that may assist them with their investigation welcomed.
They are also appealing to the public for information about two other speed cameras which were cut down in Clydach and Pontardawe between October 2023 and April 2024.
A South Wales Police spokesperson, on Swansea Bay News, said: “We are investigating an incident where people have been seen cutting down a speed camera on Llangyfelach Road, Treboeth, Swansea.
“Anyone who witnessed this incident or who can offer further information is asked to contact us by one of the following means quoting 2400149066.
“We are also investigating damage to speed cameras in Clydach and Pontardawe between October 2023 and April 2024."
Information can be given anonymously and those who provide details that lead to an arrest and/or charge could be eligible for a reward of up to £1,000.
