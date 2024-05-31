Firearms officers rushed to Alexandra Terrace in Monkswood, Usk, after reports of a disturbance at a home in the area.

The armed officers attended the incident as a precaution and paramedics were also called to the scene.

A spokesperson for Gwent Police said:" We received a report of a disturbance at an address on the A472 in Monkswood at around 5.25pm on Thursday 30 May.

"Officers attended, including specially trained firearms officers as a precaution, and paramedics from the Welsh Ambulance Service.

"A man and a woman, both aged 69, were taken to hospital for treatment.

"Their injuries are not believed to be life-threatening or life-changing.

"A 59-year-old woman has been arrested on suspicion of multiple offences, including attempted murder, assault on an emergency worker and criminal damage."

She remains in police custody at this time.