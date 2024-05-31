A WOMAN has been arrested on suspicion multiple offences, including attempted murder, after two people were injured at a home in Usk.
Firearms officers rushed to Alexandra Terrace in Monkswood, Usk, after reports of a disturbance at a home in the area.
The armed officers attended the incident as a precaution and paramedics were also called to the scene.
A spokesperson for Gwent Police said:" We received a report of a disturbance at an address on the A472 in Monkswood at around 5.25pm on Thursday 30 May.
"Officers attended, including specially trained firearms officers as a precaution, and paramedics from the Welsh Ambulance Service.
"A man and a woman, both aged 69, were taken to hospital for treatment.
"Their injuries are not believed to be life-threatening or life-changing.
"A 59-year-old woman has been arrested on suspicion of multiple offences, including attempted murder, assault on an emergency worker and criminal damage."
She remains in police custody at this time.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Comments are closed on this article