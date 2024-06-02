If you think you would be able to rehome one of them go to www.manytearsrescue.org/ for full contact details and to find out more. Or telephone 01269 843084.

You can also donate money to the charity to help it carry on its rescue work by visiting the same website.

Fennal, female, three years old, Labrador. Fennal is a super friendly girl who has come from her breeder to find a loving home. She would happily live in an active household where there is plenty going on. Fennal can already walk on a lead and could be an only dog or can live with others. She will need to learn all about house training and other home skills.

Carter, Male, six years old, Standard Poodle. Carter has been at the rescue far too long. He came to us from a breeder to find his forever home. Carter would be happiest living with a medium to large resident dog with similar temperament. Carter has never lived in a home. He would like a calm home which would help build his confidence.

Orange, female, six years old, Beagle. Orange has come from a breeder and has seen very little of the world. Orange is learning to walk on a harness and enjoying investigating every patch of grass. Orange will happily share her bed and toys with other dogs and would love a home with a confident resident dog . Orange has never lived in a home before and would need help learning new skills.

Clyde, male, seven years old, GSD. Clyde has come to us from a breeder. He could be homed as an only dog as long as his adopters were around most of the time, but he could also be homed with other dogs of a similar size. Clyde is looking for an active home where he can get lots of mental and physical stimulation. He has never lived in a home before so his adopters will need to be kind and understanding.

Owlet, female, two years old, Cockapoo. Owlet has come to us from a breeder. Owlet will need a kind and confident resident dog in her new home. In the right home Owlet will thrive in time. Owlet is desperate to find a calm understanding home that she can flourish in and enjoy life.