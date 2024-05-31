A Caerphilly man who had been jailed for two years has been found after breaching his licence conditions.
Paul Williams, 39 has now been arrested and returned to prison.
He received a prison sentence of two years and three months for attempted burglary at Merthyr Crown Court in November 2022.
In an update, the force announced that he has now been found and arrested.
A spokesperson for Gwent Police said: “We recently appealed for information to find 39-year-old Paul Williams, from the Rhymney area, who had been recalled to prison.
“He has now been found and arrested. Thank you for sharing our appeal.”
