Police were called to reports of a crash on the A4046 from Aberbeeg roundabout towards Cwm at around 3.50 pm yesterday.

The crash involved a blue Peugeot 308, a red Ford Focus and a grey Vauxhall Mokka. Minor injuries were reported, according to Gwent Police.

A spokesperson for Gwent Police said: “We received a report of a road traffic collision on the A4046 from Aberbeeg roundabout towards Cwm at around 3.50pm on Thursday 30 May.

“Officers attended along with personnel from South Wales Fire and Rescue Service and the Welsh Ambulance Service, to assist with traffic management.

“The collision involved three cars - a blue Peugeot 308, a red Ford Focus and a grey Vauxhall Mokka.

“Minor injuries were reported and the road was closed to allow the recovery of the vehicles.”

A spokesperson for South Wales Fire and Rescue and service said: “At approximately 15:52, SWFRS was called out to a three-vehicle road traffic collision, in which six people were involved.

“Small tools and oxygen therapy were provided.

The incident was handed over to the police to arrange recovery of the vehicles, whilst the road was to remain closed for further police investigation.

"STOP message received at 17:12."