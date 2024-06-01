Network Rail has announced that the current timetable, which came into effect on Sunday, December 10, 2023, will operate until Saturday, June 1, 2024. The new timetable changes will become operational from Sunday, June 2, 2024 until Saturday, December 14, 2024.

The national rail operator said on its website: "From 2 June 2024, passengers across the South Wales Valleys and Cardiff will benefit from more frequent services later into the night as delivery of the South Wales Metro moves another step closer."

Timetable changes could affect your journey on Transport for Wales trains (Image: File)

Network Rail provided a list (below) of the most significant changes to Transport for Wales services from Sunday, June 2, 2024, with these impacting travel to and from Gwent and the Vale of Glamorgan.

Shrewsbury - Crewe: 21:55 Cardiff to Crewe (Friday only) service will now terminate at Shrewsbury. An additional service will run, 00:17 Shrewsbury to Crewe.

Cardiff - Pencoed, Pontyclun and Llanharan: 22:15 / 22:18 Cardiff - Carmarthen (Monday to Friday) service will no longer stop at Pencoed, Pontyclun and Llanharan. 22:37 Cardiff Central to Maesteg (Monday to Friday) service will call at these stations instead.

Cardiff - Gloucester - Cheltenham: Additional services will be added to make it a daytime hourly service (Monday - Saturday).

Cardiff - Shrewsbury: 07:17 Cardiff - Holyhead (Monday to Friday) service will now call at all stations between Cardiff and Shrewsbury, resulting in an extra service for Leominster, Craven Arms and Church Stretton.

Network Rail added: "New timetables on the Merthyr Tydfil, Aberdare, Treherbert, Rhymney, City and Coryton lines will provide more regular services improving connectivity between the South Wales Valleys and the capital city."

The changes include:

An increase from 6 to 8 trains per hour between Cardiff and Pontypridd (07:00 to 19:00 Monday to Saturday), with all 8 calling at Trefforest Estate

Increase from 4 to 6 trains per hour between Caerphilly and Cardiff (06:30 to 18:30 Monday to Saturday)

Increase from 1 to 2 trains per hour between Bargoed and Rhymney (Monday to Saturday)

More frequent evening services between Cardiff and Treherbert, Aberdare and Merthyr Tydfil

A Sunday service on the Cardiff City line for the first time

A new service between Pontypridd and Cardiff Bay (Monday to Saturday) without the need to change at Cardiff Queen Street

Full details of these and other timetable changes can be found here.