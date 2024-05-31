Gwent Police received a report of a Crash in High Street, Abertridwr at around 8:45 pm last night, Thursday, May 30.

The crash involved a Volkswagen Tiguan and a motorbike.

Paramedics confirmed that the driver of the motorbike, a 29-year-old man, from Llanbradach, had died at the scene.

His next of kin have been informed and are receiving support from specialist officers.

The force would now like to speak to anyone who was on the High Street, at around the time of the fatal crash.

“Anyone with information, including dashcam or CCTV, is asked to contact us quoting log reference 2400177644.

“You can call 101, DM us on Facebook or X, or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”