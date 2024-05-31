Chartist Bridge in Blackwood was closed from 6:50 am with Gwent Police releasing a further statement at around 10 am.

The force said they attended the scene. The man was brought to safety by officers at Gwent Police.

A spokesperson for Gwent Police said: “We received a concern for safety report at around 6.50 am in Blackwood on Friday 31 May.

“Officers attended and brought a man to safety. “

The bridge re-opened to the public at 8:46 am. The force thanked the public for their patience.