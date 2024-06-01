The launch of a fresh summer schedule by Great Western Railway (GWR) will ensure services can be provided where most required.

For the first time since March 2020, the new timetable reintroduces the SuperFast services between London Paddington and South Wales on weekdays.

The new service offers not only amplified midday capacity from London Paddington and Plymouth but also additional services to the popular summer holiday destinations.

The unveiling of two new early evening weekday services between London Paddington and Bristol Parkway has enabled the introduction of two SuperFast trains to Swansea.

This results in significant journey-time savings of up to 30 minutes.

These trains will whizz from London Paddington to Bristol Parkway without stopping at Reading and Swindon, before continuing to south Wales, generating considerable time savings.

Trains will be also be extending to cover the ever-popular Pembroke Dock starting from London Paddington, along with numerous other amendments.

GWR managing director Mark Hopwood said: "We are continuing to work closely with our industry partners to improve performance and capacity so that we can deliver the services our customers expect.

"Services that help to support the local and regional economy and connect people to work, to schools and colleges, to friends and family and to some of the best leisure destinations in the UK."

Furthermore, the new timetable is designed to keep in mind the increased demand for services towards Devon and Cornwall, especially around midday.

A newly introduced service starts at 12.04pm, and will serve intermediate stations including Reading, Taunton, Exeter, and Newton Abbot.

The previous 12.04pm train has now been rescheduled to 12.02pm.

Running directly to Exeter, it will then head to Plymouth, and the stations around Cornwall.

In a nostalgic move, plans are in place for direct services between Bristol Temple Meads and Oxford to be restored for the first time in more than 20 years.

Responding to an escalating demand in leisure travel, two return Saturday services between the cities will be run by GWR from September.

Moving into the weekend, the summer demand will be catered to by several changes to service, including additional trains between Bristol and Weymouth and more services between Paddington and Newquay.

A significant alteration in the early-morning services from Exeter to Plymouth has been made, allowing for an early arrival to accommodate travel to work at Devonport Dockyard.

This change follows a request from Babcock International to support a modal switch from private car to public transport.

Detailed service changes are available online for the public to review, and regular commuters are encouraged to check their journey in advance through GWR's Journey Check service.