Ryan Tomlinson from Rhymney will next month attempt to walk, cycle and row the length of Wales from top to bottom in four days to help his son Talis, and other children.

His son Talis was diagnosed with Leigh’s syndrome, a rare mitochondrial condition at seven months.

Leigh’s syndrome is a severe neurological disorder that becomes apparent in the first year of life. The life-limiting disease affects the central nervous system.

Ryan with son Talis. Picture: Ty Hafan/Ryan Tomlinson (Image: Ty Hafan/Ryan Tomlinson)He said: “My son Talis has just turned one, and at the age of seven months, he was diagnosed with Leigh’s syndrome, a rare mitochondrial condition. This life-limited disease affects the central nervous system.

“There is no cure. To be given a prognosis for your child that you’ve longed for has completely shattered our world.

“After his diagnosis, we were told to go home and make memories as a family, but as Talis deteriorated quicker than expected, we found ourselves becoming part of the Ty Hafan family.

"Ty Hafan is a magical place, and we will be forever grateful to have spent four weeks creating memories as a family of four.”

The father of two explained that his son remains at Ty Hafan, and he is determined to raise money for the charity.

He added: “Fortunately, we were able to bring Talis home, but that doesn’t mean that we won't require the use of Ty Hafans incredible devotional services in the future.

From Left to Right: Paul Fears, Laurence Morgan, Dan Forbes and Steven Parker at Cardiff Bay Kayaking . Picture: Ty Hafan/Ryan Tomlinson (Image: Ty Hafan/Ryan Tomlinson)“I can’t wait to face the challenge with the strongest groups of fathers I’ve met along the journey.

"It brings us tremendous satisfaction to know that with the funds raised, we can all give back to help other families like ours use their facilities and expertise.”

Ryan, along with Anthony Boggis from Aberdare, Chris Thomas from Caerphilly, Dan Forbes from Llantwit Major, and James Meacham from Pontllanfraith.

Tŷ Hafan’s Interim Chief Executive Jason Foster from Penarth, brothers Lee and Laurence Morgan from Kenfig Hill, corporate supporter Lloyd Davies from Cardiff, and Paul Fears from Pontypridd, are aiming to cycle, hike, and row the length of Wales in just four days.

Of the ten, five – Anthony, Chris, James, Lee and Paul are bereaved fathers while Tŷ Hafan supports Dan Forbes’ son Felix, 11 and Talis.

James Davies-Hale, Head of Fundraising for Tŷ Hafan, said: “Sadly, thousands of families in Wales live daily knowing their child’s life will be short.

From left to right: Dan Forbes, Paul Fears, Anthony Boggis, Matt Evans, James Meacham, Jason Foster and Ryan Tomlinson at Margam Deer Mountain Bike Trail. Picture: Ty Hafan/Ryan Tomlinson (Image: Ty Hafan/Ryan Tomlinson)"At the moment, they often face this without any care or support. Alone. Afraid. Isolated.

"Tŷ Hafan’s ambition is that when a child’s life will be short, no family should have to live it on their own.

“We are extremely grateful to all those undertaking the Bike Boat Boot Challenge for us and hope that as many people as possible will get behind them and help them to raise as much money for Tŷ Hafan as possible.”

The group are over half way to achieving their fundraising target of £50,000 with their total at £28,129 currently.