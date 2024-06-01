Customers fled in terror from the Vida Rogers pharmacy in Fleur-de-Lys, Blackwood after Lucan Towell, 36, entered, prosecutor James Evans said.

“It is not surprising that the defendant caused a panic,” he told Cardiff Crown Court.

“The machete he had was a terrifying weapon and all the customers ran out of the shop.”

MORE NEWS: Thug split nurse’s head wide open with single punch during ‘cowardly’ assault

Towell had returned to the pharmacy only moments after he had been refused his methadone prescription because he was requesting it a day early.

The judge, Recorder David Warner, said: “The defendant took hold of the victim and placed the machete to her throat.

“He then shouted, ‘If you don't give me my methadone, I will kill her.’

“Mr Towell was handed a bottle of methadone which he drank.

“He then demanded diazepam which he also drank.

“The defendant kissed the woman on her check and said, ‘You will never see me again.’”

Towell, who lived a short walk from the pharmacy, was arrested shortly after.

In a victim impact statement the chemist assistant said: “When he kissed me, I felt gross.

“I felt like I needed seven showers. I felt disgusting.

“I couldn’t stop shaking and I couldn’t breathe.”

The robbery occurred on High Street at around 2pm on Monday, November 6 last year.

After Towell was taken Newport Central police station he tried to gouge the eyes of custody detention officer Michael Maguire, causing damage to his glasses.

The defendant pleaded guilty to robbery, assault of an emergency worker and possession of a bladed article in public.

Towell has been classed as a dangerous offender on three previous occasions.

He has 22 previous convictions for 44 offences which include wounding, violent disorder, assault occasioning actual bodily harm and threats to kill.

Towell’s barrister Kevin Seal unsuccessfully applied for a psychiatric report to be prepared on his client with a view of exploring if a hospital order could be a realistic sentence.

When that request was refused, the defendant started arguing with the judge and voluntarily asked to be taken back to his cell.

Mr Seal said Towell had a lifelong drug problem.

Judge Warner said: “The circumstances of the robbery must have been absolutely terrifying.

"You were wielding a machete of some considerable size."

He jailed Towell for 11 years.

There will be an eight-year custodial term plus an extended licence period of three years.