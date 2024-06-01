An Abergavenny store has teamed up with a shoe brand for a special demonstration.
Outdoor store, U-Xplore, and run shoe specialists, Hoka, are joining forces for a shoe demo experience on June 17 from 5.30pm.
Starting with an introduction from Hoka representative Jhon Cosgrove, participants will test a pair of Hoka's on a 5k group run along some of the nearby trails.
The event will conclude at U-Xplore, where participants will refuel with refreshments from Firebrand Brewing Co, PAS Nutrition and The Healthy Hangout.
U-Xplore is also giving out complimentary t-shirts to attendees, alongside exclusive in-store offers.
The evening will end at bar and cafe, The Dugout.
Those interested should secure spots soon as spaces are limited. More information can be found on Instagram at @uxplore.store.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here