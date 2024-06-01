Outdoor store, U-Xplore, and run shoe specialists, Hoka, are joining forces for a shoe demo experience on June 17 from 5.30pm.

Starting with an introduction from Hoka representative Jhon Cosgrove, participants will test a pair of Hoka's on a 5k group run along some of the nearby trails.

The event will conclude at U-Xplore, where participants will refuel with refreshments from Firebrand Brewing Co, PAS Nutrition and The Healthy Hangout.

U-Xplore is also giving out complimentary t-shirts to attendees, alongside exclusive in-store offers.

The evening will end at bar and cafe, The Dugout.

Those interested should secure spots soon as spaces are limited. More information can be found on Instagram at @uxplore.store.