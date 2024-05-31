Don’t pack away the sunscreen and shorts just yet, as there is finally good news warmer and dry weather will build over the weekend.

As the meteorological summer starts this weekend, temperatures are set to soar above average in June with the country set to experience three heatwaves.

The forecast for Saturday says that any mist will rapidly clear to leave a fine dry day with sunny spells and patchy cloud.

A moderate northerly breeze at times but feeling warm in the sunshine with temperatures rising to up to 21 degrees.

On Sunday, and the first day back at school on Monday high pressure will keep it mostly dry and settled at first.

It will be largely sunny on Sunday, but somewhat cloudier on Monday and Tuesday with showers increasingly likely.

The rest of the week back in school from Wednesday, June 5 to Friday, June 14 will be most likely characterised by showers sometimes blustery, occasionally heavy with thunderstorms.

Temperatures will be rather cool or average, the following week there will be an increased potential for rain or fresh strong winds and bands of rain breaking up into areas of showers.

Thereafter the outlook becomes more uncertain. The south of the UK will probably continue to be drier, although it's not possible to rule out scattered showers at times.

But start planning some beach or splash pad trips as the met office also issued its latest three-month outlook forecasting a warmer than average summer is likely.