Allyiah Hussain was continuously dishonest to the authorities after she was caught speeding twice on the same day and on the same road in Newport.

The 23-year was flashed by a speed camera in an Audi A1 car on the city’s A48 SDR junction with Usk Way on Wednesday, June 28 last year.

The first incident was at 7.48pm when she was travelling at 40mph in the 30mph zone, prosecutor Jason Howells told Cardiff Crown Court.

The second took place at 11.54pm when she was recorded speeding at 37mph.

She already had nine points on her driving licence and these two offences would have resulted in an almost inevitable ban.

When a notice of intended prosecution was sent to her, it was returned claiming the driver was a man who lived at Rutland Street in the Grangetown area of Cardiff.

The name given was fictitious and she continued to lie when a further notice of intended prosecution was sent.

This time the form was filled in giving the details of another bogus character at the same address.

She also provided phoney insurance documents.

Her mother had called the safety camera unit dealing with the case to inform them her daughter was providing false information.

“This was relatively unsophisticated offending but there was an impact on the administration of justice,” Mr Howells added.

Hussain, of Amelia Way, Newport pleaded guilty to perverting the course of justice.

The defendant had no previous convictions.

Her barrister Kevin Seal said: “She has destroyed at an early age the prospect of pursuing a career in dentistry.

“As well as being intelligent, she is also naïve and immature.”

Judge Vanessa Francis told Hussain: “Rather than telling the truth and owning up to what you'd done you continued to lie – perhaps you should have listened to your mum.

“You lied to the safety camera unit and you kept lying to them, making things worse and worse.”

The defendant was jailed for six months but the sentence was suspended for 12 months after she was told there was a “realistic prospect of rehabilitation”.

Hussain will have to carry out 200 hours of unpaid work and pay £150 costs and a £154 surcharge.