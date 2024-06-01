Owners of the Marmaris Kebab House in Abergavenny attended the hearing at Newport Magistrates Court following the incident where 11 people were hospitalised and over 50 left unwell in total, after consuming contaminated food from the establishment.

Officers from Monmouthshire County Council, along with Public Health Wales guidance, found a link between the cases of illness and the business.

Monmouthshire County Council (Image: File)

Other offences included "failing to register new owners at the business and failing to maintain a suitable food safety management system." These resulted in guilty pleas at Newport Magistrates Court on Wednesday, May 22.

Monmouthshire County Council said "the business is now under new ownership."

The council has said it aims to "work with businesses to ensure all our food outlets are operating at the highest possible food safety standards.

"This relies on an open and positive relationship with the very wide range of food businesses found within our county.

"It is essential that any new food business engages with us at the earliest opportunity to get the best advice on how to start and maintain a safe and successful business.

"Any significant changes to the business must be notified to our Environmental Health department."

A range of measures are available to the department to deal with non-compliance. Prosecution is a last resort but will be considered when serious breaches of legislation are discovered.

The case highlights the importance of keeping in contact with the food safety team to get the appropriate advice.