The confectionary company is responsible for a range of popular chocolates including Boost, Crunchie, Creme Eggs and the classic Dairy Milk.

Several chocolates have been axed from Cadbury's product range recently.

In November (2023), Cadbury confirmed it had discontinued its peanut caramel crisp chocolate bar after just five years on UK shelves.

Discontinued UK sweets and chocolates

In the lead up to Easter this year the company revealed Mini Eggs chocolate cartons "will not be returning", a decision it said was based on the "changing tastebuds" of Cadbury fans.

Then in May the confectionary company said its Dairy Milk Orange chocolate bar had also been discontinued.

But its not been all bad news for Cadbury fans, with a number of new chocolates being released in stores across the UK recently.

A new Cadbury Creme Egg chocolate bar was launched in the UK at the back end of last year.

While in 2024 fans have been treated to the release of two new Dairy Milk chocolate bars - More Nutty Praline Crisp and More Caramel Nut Crunch.

Cadbury had released a number of new chocolates already in 2024 including the More Nutty Praline Crisp bar. (Image: PA)

"Unreal" new Cadbury chocolate bar spotted in B&M

Now shoppers have spotted another new Cadbury chocolate bar - Slices Lamington - in B&M stores across the UK which they have described as "unreal".

The new Cadbury chocolate is a twist on the classic Australian cake Lamingtons and contains raspberry jam and vanilla cake pieces along with coconut.

The new chocolate bar was spotted in B&M by Facebook group Newfoodsuk and shared among the pages more than 376,000 followers.

Fans of the page took to the post sharing how good they thought the new Cadbury chocolate bar looked.

One person, commenting on the Newfoodsuk post, said: "You need to try this one! A little bit of Oz."

Another fan added: "This needs to be found as a priority."

A third chocolate lover commented: "Best Cadbury bar since the cola pretzel was discontinued, its unreal."

While someone else said: "This sounds so good !!"

But not everyone was convinced by the new Lamington flavoured chocolate.

One friend of the Newfoodsuk page said: "This is too much different flavours for one bar. I bet it tastes sickly.

While another added: "To much going on."