They were sent to prison for offences including having weapons, wounding with intent to cause GBH, violent disorder, dealing cocaine, ordering a pistol in the post, and threatening to kill a man.

These 20 defendants jailed across the month were sent down for a total of just over 36 years and nine months.

For the latest crime and court news for west Wales, you can join our Facebook group here.

Here are the round-ups for the cases of the second set of the defendants jailed in May.

Alastair and Alexanda Fetch

Alastair and Alexanda Fetch were jailed for a savage attack on a man and for dealing cocaine. (Image: South Wales Police)

Drug dealing brothers Alastair and Alexanda Fetch armed themselves with weapons and “savagely beat up” a man.

A man had been drinking in Pontardawe on January 15 last year. He left and called Alexanda Fetch to buy some cocaine. When he arrived, Fetch came out with two large dogs and said he “had been waiting for him”.

Alastair Fetch then also came outside, carrying what the victim described as a crowbar. As the victim attempted to leave, he was hit with the crowbar.

Alastair Fetch then hit him “two or three times to the head”, before Alexanda Fetch pulled what the victim described as a hammer from his trousers and also attacked him.

The incident was reported to the police after the victim went knocking on doors asking for help. When officers arrived, he was “slumped against a car” and covered in blood.

Alexanda Fetch was initially arrested, and officers found a single cannabis plant at his address.

Police raided the brothers' address – on Clos Nant Ddu in Ynysmeudwy – for a second time, finding 21 grams of cannabis bush, 51 grams of cocaine – estimated to have a street value of around £5,100, and £6,607.93 in cash.

Both defendants were arrested on December 27.

They both pleaded guilty to wounding with intent to cause GBH, possession of an offensive weapon, and producing cannabis, whilst Alexanda Fetch admitted offering to supply cocaine.

The brothers also admitted possession with intent to supply cocaine, possession of cannabis and possession of criminal property – relating to the cash.

Judge Paul Thomas KC jailed the brothers for a total of six years each.

Simon Williams

Simon Williams claimed a knuckleduster found on his coffee table during a police raid was only for decoration. (Image: Dyfed-Powys Police)

Simon Williams was at home when police raided his home on Woodland Close in St Florence on March 6.

Officers found a knuckleduster on his coffee table and a cannabis joint on the bedroom cabinet. Under the kitchen sink, two bags of white powder was found, but this was later found to be creatine and bicarbonate of soda.

When Williams’ phone was analysed, officers found messages dating back to March last year showing his involvement in dealing cocaine to about 20 customers.

Williams denied in interview being a drug dealer, insisting that he was a user of cocaine and cannabis and that the knuckleduster was “for decoration only”.

The defendant later accepted a charge of being concerned in the supply of cocaine, as well as possession of cannabis and possession of an offensive weapon.

He was jailed for two years and four months.

Elwyn Downing

Elwyn Downing ordered a pistol in the post from America. (Image: Dyfed-Powys Police)

Elwyn Downing, 46, of Cwmamman Road in Glanaman, has been jailed after he ordered a pistol and ammunition from America.

Authorities in the United States examined a parcel heading to Ammanford on March 11, and found a Glock 26 9mm self-loading pistol and ten 9mm hollow point bullets inside.

The parcel had Downing’s name, address and phone number on it.

The National Crime Agency in the UK allowed the parcel to be delivered on March 13, but had bugged it with recording devices.

He was recorded talking about the gun with another man, before officers entered and arrested him at 12.43pm.

Downing’s phones were seized, and messages on the Telegram app showed him arranging to buy the gun for £1,200 and then confirming he had paid this.

He admitted attempted possession of a firearm and attempted possession of ammunition for a firearm without a certificate, and was sentenced to four years and eight months in prison.

John Gilmore, Benito Gilmore and Aaron Green

John Gilmore, Benito Gilmore and Aaron Green have been jailed for a “disgraceful episode of violent disorder” following a brawl at a pub in Aberaeron.

A man had been playing pool with the trio at the Black Lion pub late on March 22. As they were talking in-between games, John Gilmore “misread the situation” and became aggressive before punching the man.

The two other defendants – his son and his employee – piled in, and the brawl spilled out behind the bar.

A second man intervened to try to help his friend against the defendants.

CCTV footage showed John Gilmore “stick the boot in” to the first victim as he was on the floor, before Green then grabbed him by his t-shirt and punched him.

The men went back in to the room with the pool table, but then Benito Gilmore began attacking the second victim again. A woman could be seen trying to separate the men, but John Gilmore grabbed her by the throat.

Mr Rees said that the first victim suffered bruises and cuts to his face, whilst his friend sustained facial injuries.

The trio denied a series of violence and dishonesty charges relating to the incident, but later pleaded guilty to an alternative charge of violent disorder.

John Gilmore, 54, of Ffos-y-ffin, was jailed for a year, whilst Green, whose given address to the court was Aberystwyth Police Station, and Benito Gilmore, of Talgarreg – both 27 – were each sentenced to six months.

Not guilty verdicts were entered on the remaining charges.

Kye Day and Ehab Atiya

Kye Day and Ehab Atiya went armed with a metal bar and a knuckleduster to a man’s workplace after a dispute over money.

The pair were due to stand trial for a series of charges including kidnapping, blackmail, affray and possession of offensive weapons – all of which they denied.

But on the day of trial, they both admitted affray and possessing an offensive weapon, whilst Day also pleaded guilty to damaging property. These pleas were deemed acceptable by the prosecution.

After a financial dispute over the cost of a motorbike, Day appeared at the victim’s workplace on Heol Ddu in Tycroes as he was closing up, whilst Atiya was there as “back up”.

Day “went after” the victim, who managed to get in to his Vauxhall Corsa. Day then smashed the passenger window with a metal bar.

The three men then went together towards Day’s vehicle, but the victim’s girlfriend showed up and called the police.

The defendants were stopped by police on Gwilym Road in Rhosamman. When they were searched, Atiya was found to have a knuckleduster hidden in his underwear.

21-year-old Day, of no fixed abode, was jailed for a total of seven months, whilst Atiya, 22, of Crumlin Drive in Trowbridge, was sentenced to six months.

Stephen Walters

Stephen Walters, 36, of no fixed abode, had been staying with his sister and her partner in Llanybydder since Christmas, but on the condition that he didn’t take drugs.

On February 22, Walters was eating with his sister, her partner and a friend when the friend mentioned drugs. Walters became defensive, which caused his sister and her partner to ask if he had taken any drugs.

The defendant became angry and started to shout at the complainant calling him a c***. Walters threatened him, and the man then told him that he wanted him out of the house.

During this exchange, the victim’s two-year-old daughter came in to the room.

As his sister’s partner went to leave with his daughter, Walters called him “a fat c***” and said “I’ll chop you up in to 10 pieces”.

After he left, Walters told the others that he was “mentally unstable” and could threaten to kill the victim and “get away with it”.

He was ordered to leave the house, and was arrested in a car park in Carmarthen after the victim called 999.

Walters denied the offence, but was found guilty following a trial at Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on April 2. He was acquitted of threatening to kill his sister and sending by public communication network an offensive, indecent, obscene or menacing message.

Recorder Greg Bull KC sentenced Walters to six months in prison.

Daniel Tyler

Sex offender Daniel Tyler has been jailed for breaching two suspended sentences.

Tyler, 34, had been handed a one-year sentence, suspended for two years, in January last year after admitting four offences of attempted sexual communication with a child.

The defendant was back in court on March 2, 2023, where he was sentenced to a 12-month conditional discharge for harassment and criminal damage.

And in February this year, Tyler was sentenced to four months, suspended for 18 months, for taking a kitchen knife to Haverfordwest Police Station in a “cry for help”.

Tyler was now back before the court after he failed to attend appointments for the Horizon programme and had demonstrated “unacceptable behaviour” by changing details on his office appointment slip in an attempt to cover up a missed appointment.

The court heard Tyler had now been removed from the Horizon programme for a second time.

The probation service reported Tyler’s “poor compliance” on both of his suspended sentence orders – with a total of14 missed appointments on the first and eight missed appointments on the second.

Tyler was jailed for a total of a year, after Judge Geraint Walters activated eight months from the first suspended sentence, and the full four months for the second suspended sentence.