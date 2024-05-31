Pillmawr Road in Caerleon, Newport, will be closed off for around six hours on Sunday, June 2.

Newport City Council said the road will be "closed from just east of the Usk Vale restaurant to Roman Reach in Caerleon."

The reason given for the closure is that maintenance repairs will be carried out.

Pillmawr Road will be closed for approximately 6 hours on Sunday, according to Newport City Council. (Image: Google Maps)

The council said: "We apologise in advance for any inconvenience caused."