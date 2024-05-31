A ROAD in Newport is scheduled to be closed to motorists for around six hours on Sunday for maintenance.
Pillmawr Road in Caerleon, Newport, will be closed off for around six hours on Sunday, June 2.
Newport City Council said the road will be "closed from just east of the Usk Vale restaurant to Roman Reach in Caerleon."
The reason given for the closure is that maintenance repairs will be carried out.
The council said: "We apologise in advance for any inconvenience caused."
