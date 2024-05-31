POLICE officers are growing concerned for the welfare of a missing 16-year-old boy from Cardiff who was last seen in Caerphilly.
Kyle Phillips, 16, was last seen leaving an address in Caerphilly at around 5.25pm on Friday, May 31.
According to Gwent Police, missing 16-year-old Kyle is "believed to be wearing a grey/white vest top with the number "10" on the back, grey shorts and just wearing socks on his feet."
The force has described him as "slim, with fair hair".
Officers have warned that "if you see Kyle, please do not approach and he may not understand or realise that people are trying to help."
Those with information on Kyle's whereabouts are urged to call Gwent Police on 999, or send them a direct message on social media, quoting log reference 2400178727.
