The Risca Beach Party will be taking place on Saturday and Sunday, June 8 and June 9, to keep families entertained over the weekend.

This two-day event will be host to a giant beach filled with deckchairs and beach toys to keep everyone happy. Puppet shows, funfair rides, attractions, and food and drink stalls will be available throughout the day.

Tredegar Street in Risca (Image: Google Maps)

The council has said "There is plenty of open space in the park for picnics too, so bring along your blankets and goodies and pitch up for the day!

The council added that alcohol is not permitted at the event.

Dogs are welcome to attend the Risca Beach Party but the council has said that due to health and safety reasons, dogs are not allowed on "the beach area itself".

The council added: "While dogs are welcome at our events, some dogs may find the high volume of people frightening, which may be detrimental to their welfare and cause them to bite. Owners bringing dogs to the event do so at their own risk and liability."

When: Saturday and Sunday, June 8 and June 9, 2024 between 10am to 4pm

Closures: The event is held in Tredegar Park so no road closures are necessary. There is no impact to the traffic systems within the town centre whilst the event is taking place.

Resident and retailer access: No impact on access for residents or retailers to their properties.

Taxis: Taxis will be unaffected by the event.

Buses and trains: Bus stops are unaffected by the event. Trains may get busier than usual as people make their way to the Risca Beach Party.

The Risca Beach Party will be held at Tredegar Park, located on Tredegar Street in Risca, NP11 6BX.