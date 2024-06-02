The Bargoed Summer Music Festival is set to take centre stage in Caerphilly in July.

The event will consist of a main music stage on Lowry Plaza and four busking areas throughout the town centre.

Hanbury Square in Bargoed will be one of the locations of the first summer music festival in Bargoed. (Image: Google Maps)

These will link in with The Square Royale, Murray’s and Bourton’s Live Music Café Bar to bring the town centre to life.

Funfair rides, food and drink stalls will be onsite, with Caerphilly County Borough Council specifying that alcohol is only to be consumed in the "designated drinking compounds".

The event is funded by Bargoed Town Council and organised by Caerphilly Council.

Details of the music and entertainment programme are to be released at a later date.

Where: Lowry Plaza, Hanbury Square, Hanbury Road, High Street and Upper High Street

When: Saturday, July 6, between 9am to 7.30pm

Closures: Hanbury Sq., Hanbury Rd., High Street and Upper High Street will be subject to a full road closure between 9pm on July 5, 2024 until 11pm on July 6, 2024.

Emporium car park will close at 9pm on Friday, July 5 until 11pm on Saturday, July 6. All vehicles parked in Emporium car park must be removed before the closure is in place.

Caerphilly Council have created a public parking map which highlights the event site and subsequent road closures. (Image: Caerphilly County Borough Council)

Resident and retailer access: The council is asking deliveries to be arranged before 9pm on Friday, July 5 and after 11pm on Saturday, July 6, or between 3am to 7am on Saturday. There will be no HGV vehicle access in town centre during the road closure times.

No parking is allowed on Hanbury Sq., Hanbury Rd., High Street or Upper High Street from 9pm on Friday until 11pm on Saturday. Diversions will be in place for the road closure.

Residents of West Street, Cross Street and Capel Street will need to find alternate routes, according to Caerphilly Council.

No access will be allowed onto Hanbury Road from 9pm on Friday until after 11pm on Saturday.

Taxis: Taxis will not be allowed through the road closure area, and are advised to make other arrangements for collections and drop-offs.

Buses: All buses will go directly to and from Bargoed Interchange - they will not serve Hanbury Square or Royal Square.

Buses on route C18 and X38 will operate via Wood Street, Ruth Street and Henry Street and will not serve Hanbury Square, Royal Square or The Plasnewydd