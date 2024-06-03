Blackwood High Street is set to be "transformed into an urban beach party with plentiful sand, deckchairs and buckets and spades to keep the whole family entertained."

Funfair rides, attractions, full entertainment programme including local singers, bands and acts, and stalls with food and drinks will be available throughout the day.

Visitors at the Blackwood Beach Party (Image: File)

Where: High Street, Blackwood, NP12 1AH

When: Saturday, July 13 between 9am until 5pm

Closures: The High Street will be closed from its junction with Bridge Street and Pentwyn Road from 9pm on Friday, July 12, until 9pm on Saturday, July 13. Bridge Street and Pentwyn Road will stay open.

There will be no access to the Wesley Car Park during the event for the general public from 9pm on Friday, July 12, until 9pm on Saturday, July 13.

Resident and retailer access: Retailers that don't have rear lane access off the road closure on Blackwood High Street are advised to arrange deliveries prior to 9pm on Friday, July 12, or between 3am to 7am on Saturday, July 13.

Blackwood High Street (Image: Google Maps)

Wesley Road residents will be given passes to gain access to their property via Cefn Road from 9pm on Friday, July 12, until 9pm on Saturday, July 13. This will be the only access route to residences during the closure and passes must be visible on entry. The council has said "the barrier will be unlocked during the road closure and managed by a steward during the event. Security will partially monitor the barrier overnight."

The council can offer additional passes via the contact details on their website.

Wesley Car Park will remain a pay and display car park though access to the car park is limited - fees will still apply.

Taxis: Taxis will not be allowed through the road closure area, and are advised to make other arrangements for collections and drop-offs.

Buses: Alternative routes around Gordon Road, Albany Road, Attlee Road, Bloomfield Road, Pentwyn Road and Pentwyn Avenue will operate.