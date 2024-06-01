South Wales Argus
LIVE: Road closed after crash sparking large emergency response

B4263 in Caerphilly closed after crash - LIVE

By Ruby Qaimkhani

  • Police are dealing with a crash in Caerphilly
  • The road has been closed while emergency services are at the scene.
  • Diversions have been put in place

