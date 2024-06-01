The 'Cut the Chase' coalition, made up of the RSPCA, Dogs Trust, Blue Cross, Hope Rescue and Greyhound Rescue Wales, calls on the Welsh Government to commit to a phased end to greyhound racing over concerns for the dogs involved.

Published results from races and trials at the Valley Greyhound Stadium in Caerphilly, analysed by Greyhound Rescue Wales, show that from March 3 to May 29, 2024, nine dogs were recorded as “fell” and 15 more were recorded as “knocked over”. Injury data from individual tracks and veterinary reports aren’t released publicly, so the welfare of the dogs who have fallen in races remains unknown.

Professor Malcolm Eames, who leads Greyhound Rescue Wales’ monitoring of the track, said: “The risks these dogs are exposed to should be completely unacceptable in Wales today.

"It’s obvious to anyone who’s watched even a handful of races at the Valley. Every week dogs collide at high speeds on the track's tight bends, and we routinely see dogs fall or knocked down.”

Earlier this year, the Welsh Government carried out a 12-week consultation which is considering the future of greyhound racing. The consultation closed in March.

The Welsh Government has not yet published the outcome of the consultation.

A spokesperson for the coalition said: "Greyhounds at the Valley Stadium - Wales’ last remaining dog track - continue to risk death or serious injury regularly being knocked over or falling at speeds often in excess of 40mph."

Dr Samantha Gaines, the RSPCA’s dog welfare expert, said: “The longer it takes the Welsh Government to make a decision on the future of greyhound racing in Wales, the more dogs are at risk of getting injured.

“There are only 10 countries in the world - including all UK nations - where commercial greyhound racing still goes on in 2024.

"But the Welsh Government has a golden opportunity to commit to phasing out greyhound racing in Wales once and for all, sending an important message to the rest of the UK that they need to act to deliver a better life for greyhounds.”

Concerns associated with the industry include disjointed and ineffective oversight within the greyhound sector, transparency regarding industry practices, and concerns around the enforcement of regulatory standards.

Dr Gaines added: “We have long called for better data from the greyhound industry including injury data which is specific to individual tracks. In the absence of full transparency it is challenging to understand the passage of individual greyhounds and their welfare experience.

“Greyhound racing is inherently dangerous for the dogs involved. Running at speed around oval tracks causes significant injury to many dogs, and in some cases, the injuries are so severe that it is necessary for dogs to be put to sleep.

“The number of greyhounds dying or injured because of racing is not acceptable, especially when you consider that greyhound racing is a leisure activity in which 91% of the UK population do not follow or participate in.”

Dr Gaines said the 'Cut the Chase' coalition "believes that all dogs deserve a good life. Greyhound racing is incompatible with this.

"The only way to protect greyhound welfare is to phase out greyhound racing across the UK, starting in Wales.”

Valley Greyhound Stadium has been contacted for a statement.